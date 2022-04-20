A young lady wowed many with her beautiful transformation from someone wearing drab clothes to a pretty looking person

In a clip that has gone viral online, many people said they never expected her to have such an amazing switch

The lady, while participating in a viral TikTok challenge, initially appeared dishevelled and innocent

A lady has got many people praising her beauty online after she joined a popular TikTok challenge based on TI Blaze's Sometimes song.

In a video reshared by YabaLeft, the lady stood in front of a house innocently in loose clothes as she dropped a black gown and heels on the floor.

The lady's transformation wowed many people on social media. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

Superb transformation

Moments after she dropped the items, she changed. Another part of the video has her looking beautiful in a black gown. People said they were not expecting her transformation to turn out so great.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 80,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

cutekimani said:

"A Switch and more.. AH!"

kish_vic said:

"Was really expecting a hilarious switch, but she shocked me."

oluwa7egun said:

"My mind don dey reason another thing."

i_am_philemonn said:

"The environment ain’t got nothing on you baby."

joyhildababe said:

"When I saw the heel I knew it was going to be good."

chimobinwadiuko said:

"This is more than the something different adekunle gold sang."

jojo_nims said:

"Na only me think say she get belle at first."

churchill_ohgaga said:

"This girl should have just done #never let them know your next move challenge instead, cos she carry me handicap."

