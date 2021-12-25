Hodiah Chepchirchir, a young lady, posted photos of her mother overcome with emotion after receiving a vehicle gift

Chepchirchir said she had prayed for it all year, and despite numerous challenges, God answered her

She celebrated her mother for being selfless and handed over the car days to her mum’s birthday

A young woman has celebrated achieving her dream of buying her mother a car.

Hodiah Chepchirchir's mother was overcome with emotion after receiving a car gift. Photos: Hodiah Chepchirchir.

Source: Facebook

Prayer answered

Hodiah Chepchirchir could not help but thank God after handing over the keys of the Honda Fit to her mum. According to the businesswoman, she earnestly prayed for the car.

She also posted photos handing over the vehicle, and her mother was seen crying years of joy.

“God has been faithful. At the start of the year my biggest prayer was to get my mum Miriam Mimi a car around her birthday which is 29th December and God has done it for us,” she wrote.

Chepchirchir said that she had seen God’s faithfulness despite a tough year. The woman further said that her mother had sacrificed a lot for them.

“My mum made so many sacrifices for us. She was educating almost 15 kids at the same time. Her selflessness shocks me a lot.

She chose to give us the best life, and now it’s time for her to live in blessings that used to be prayer requests for her,” she wrote.

Not giving up

Chepchirchir further urged her social media followers not to give up on their dreams.

“My word today is, don’t lose hope. The desires of your heart will one day come to life. Just keep believing and putting in the work.

Speak positively to yourself. It shall pay off. Believe that good things will come your way. God is our undefeated partner. Soon as we start walking, he starts rolling,” she wrote.

Netizens flocked the comments section to commend Chepchirchir for the move.

