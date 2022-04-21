A building with an unusual outer design has become the talk of many on social media

Ezekiel Adebayo, a young artisan recently got many praising his talent after sharing pictures of what he does for a living

Ridwan Raji Muhammad commented: "Very impressive. Nice to see this kind of talent. Wish to work with you very soon"

A young man by the name of Ezekiel Adebayo has recently got many applauding his talent after advertising what he does for a living on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of the creative artisan had him sharing photos of a building he was working on.

Talented artisan at work Photo credit: Ezekiel Adebayo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Some of the pictures had him displaying how he is able to achieve his beautiful finishing designs.

Ezekiel's post has become the talk of many on Facebook. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 500 comments with over 600 shares and more than 2,500 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Hoseph Fatoyinbo wrote:

Very impressive, keep up the amazing work brother

Paul Onovo Ksji commented:

Wonderful, very nice one . keep it up.

Carl Juno replied:

woow. this is pure talent. very beautiful

From Olanrewaju:

God Almighty will continue to bless your hands work, you really did a great job.

Ridwan Raji Muhammad said:

Very impressive. Nice to see this kind of talent. Wish to work with you very soon. If you can come to the North.

Ogedengbe Adewale commented:

Good hand work, they are looking for you in overseas

Source: YEN.com.gh