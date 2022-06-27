A thoughtful and visionary Ghanaian officer, Corporal Samuel Nartey, has released an inspirational song titled Tomorrow

The song was released in a timely fashion to encourage Ghanaian youth who are at the receiving end of hardships that have engulfed the country

According to the young man, he is on the mission to use words to help young people realize their potential and never give up

Corporal Samuel Nartey, a talented Ghanaian police officer has released a song encouraging the youth in the country to strive hard and look forward to a better tomorrow instead of giving up.

The musical work of art titled Tomorrow is already available on 31 different platforms with a remix version being worked on already with Yaa Pono already on board and an a-list rapper being sought.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Corporal Samuel says his mission for which he decided to venture into music even as a police officer is to speak transformational words into the lives of the youth especially.

"I always like to release songs that fit into the seasons being experienced in the country. When it was Valentine's Day, I dropped a single to address some issues. Now that the country is in hardship and the youth are demonstrating, I have released Tomorrow as a source of hope for them," he said.

In conclusion, the talented musician expressed gratitude to a number of people in the words:

Scripcha and CJ BEATZ have been very helpful on my projects and I would like to specially thank them for the immense contributions they made to make sure I put good content out there every single time. I am also thankful to YEN.com.gh and other media outlets supporting me in one way or another.

Ghanaian Naval Officer who Bagged 3 Awards of the Year

In another powerful story, popular Ghanaian naval officer, P.O Kwabena Donkor, swept three massive awards of the year as a gospel musician at the NKZ Music Awards 2021.

Ghanaiantimes.com.gh reports that the talented singer serves as the P.O Class One Donkor Jethro of the Western Naval Command in Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

Kwabena Donkor, who has featured the celebrated gospel artiste Joyce Blessing on his song Only You, indicated that his passion is to be an ambassador of Christ spreading the gospel of Christ through music.

