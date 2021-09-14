A woman got many talking on social media after a video of her presenting a car gift to her big brother went viral

The woman recalled how they lived in an uncompleted building and the sacrifices her brother made for her and her siblings

On behalf of all the groom's siblings, the woman presented the car gift to her brother and his wife and wished them well in their marital journey

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A woman has been captured on camera showering encomium on her big brother as she presented a car gift to him and his wife on their wedding day courtesy of the groom's siblings.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @famousblogng, the woman could be seen crying as she recalled how her brother sacrificed a lot for his siblings.

The groom's younger sister got emotional while presenting a car gift to her big brother. Photo credit: @famousblogng

Source: UGC

According to the woman, her brother really suffered for his siblings whom he helped to graduate from the higher institution.

The woman assured the bride that she and her siblings accepted her wholeheartedly and wished her well in her journey with their brother.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In the heartwarming video, the groom also got emotional as his sister broke down in tears while presenting the car gift.

Social media reacts

Many on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the cute video.

@jessilicious_kora said:

"Awww you see how United the family is .. please to the new wife .. Abeg no scatter am .. respect, love and light."

@lekelee22 commented:

"She has a good heart and she seem genuinely happy for them. Congratulations to the new couples."

@slaycar_accessories wrote:

"This her Heartfelt Prayers will surely be answered in Jesus Name Ame."

@the_queenslounge said:

"Dear new wife, please let the love you met in that family be intact o."

@golditeventsolution commented:

"I was emotional omg pls new bride dont scatter d family let love lead like d way u met it."

Nigerian woman buys husband car, completes their house

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady identified as Adigun Adekemi Christy took to social media to disclose that she bought her husband a car and completed their house in 2020.

She shared pictures of the whip and house on a Facebook page and Nigerians flooded the comment section of the post to commend her.

The lady wrote on Rant HQ Extention:

"I surprised hubby with this car last year and also completed our house. He was so happy when it happened! All the praises to God!"

Source: Yen