A young Software developer has recently announced landing a great offer with one of the biggest airlines in the US

Makhya Wilridge revealed that at a young age of 19, she is currently a full-time employee of American Airlines

The overjoyed young woman stated that the journey was very tough but the help of God saw her through it all

A gorgeous damsel by the name of Makhya Wilridge has recently taken to social media to celebrate landing a Software Developer role with American Airlines at a very young age.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Makhya's LinkedIn timeline had her sharing that she acquired her full-time job at the age of 19.

Makhya in her graduation gown and posing for the camera Photo credit: Makhya Wilridge/LinkedIn

"I’m blessed to announce that at 19 years old, I have accepted a Full Time Offer with American Airlines as a Software Developer in Dallas upon graduation!"

Makhya went ahead to express her gratitude to God for guiding her on the right path and admitted that the journey to getting her job was not an easy one and she is glad her hard work eventually paid off.

"I thank God for guiding me to become a BLACK WOMAN IN TECH! This process was not easy at all! There were many moments when I wanted to quit, but I kept going and chose faith over my fears! It’s a blessing seeing all my hard work pay off!"

