A 23-year-old Ghanaian lady called Sally Rose Ntim has lost her life in a strange manner after getting shot severally by a stranger

Sally who lived in Bronx had just celebrated her birthday a day earlier with no known squabble with anyone

She was described by her sister, Desire Ntim, as a fun-loving lady who always created quality memories with people

Sally Rose Ntim, a 23-year-old Ghanaian lady who was residing with her family in Bronx, in the United States of America, has lost her life under extremely bizarre circumstances.

According to a police report published by Cbsnews, Sally was "an innocent bystander who died a day after her 23rd birthday".

Sally's sister, Desire Ntim, who was also interviewed in an emotional video described her late little sister as a fun-loving young woman with an unforgettable entrepreneurial spirit who had a dream of establishing her own hairline.

"A lot of people know her for her laughs but one thing that is peculiar about her is that she creates lasting moments and memories. It is said that if you live by the gun you die by the gun. But she lived by love, fun and laughter," she added tearfully in the footage.

According to the police, attempts are being made to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.

In the meantime, the Ntim family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with burial costs.

A personal testimony

A gentleman named Still Humble who knew Sally personally moved many to tears on social media after narrating how full-of-life she was.

"Been trying to type and get this right for hours. Like I really watched you grow up into a young beautiful respectable lady. You used to train and my class never got in trouble. And you were well protected growing up, always full of smiles and never in drama. That drama stuff wasn't ya thing. Feels unreal but most of all its just not fair," he said.

