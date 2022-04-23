Ghana's first gentleman, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has poured heartwarming words on the National Chief Imam

In a post on Twitter, the president wished the respected religious icon great health, good life & wisdom, and long life

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and compiled some of the most captivating reactions shared

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has celebrated Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on attaining his 103rd year since his birth.

In a post on his Twitter handle, @NAkufoAddo the president indicated:

Happy 103rd Birthday to the National Chief Imam, Shiekh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. May the Almighty Allah continue to bless him with long life, strength, good health and wisdom.

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo & National Chief Imam Photo credit: @NAkufoAddo

Source: Twitter

How Ghanaians are reacting online

Netizens have reacted as many headed to the comment section of his Twitter post to wish the Cheif Imam well. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments underneath her feed.

@ELEWODZROMELIS1 commented:

Happy birthday to the only man of integrity and impeccable humility living today in Ghana. God bless you and keep you strong man of wisdom. I believe many of us Ghanaians across the religious divide admire you a lot National Chief Imam

@citiznvigilante replying to @NAkufoAddo said:

Re: Happy birthday to the NCI, Shiekh Sharubutu and may he remembers to intervene in prayers for Serwa Broni to forgive, for forgiveness is key one's life.

@buckbinder11 replying to @NAkufoAddo indicated:

103 and you still wishing LONG LIFE tho? Prez wutrim y3 din. Lol. Happy birthday Shiekh Sharubutu. Blessings upon Blessings



Samira Bawumia Marks Chief Imam's 103rd Birthday

Meanwhile, the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has expressed gratitude for the life of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, as he turns 103-year-old.

The second lady penned a brief but heartwarming message to mark the new age of the Islamic leader on Twitter Saturday, April 23.

Solemn birthday prayer:

''Happy 103rd Birthday to our National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharabutu. 'We thank Almighty Allah for his life and pray that he continues to protect and keep him,'' she wrote.

Source: YEN.com.gh