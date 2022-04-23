Second Lady Samira Bawumia has marked the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu's 103rd birthday with a touching prayer

She expressed gratitude for his life as she prayed for the Almighty Allah to continue to protect and keep the Islamic leader

Netizens have reacted as many headed to the comment section of her Twitter post to wish the Cheif Imam well

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has expressed gratitude for the life of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, as he turns 103-year-old.

The second lady penned a brief but heartwarming message to mark the new age of the Islamic leader on Twitter Saturday, April 23.

Photos of Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharabutu and Samira Bawumia. Source: @waithera_jk/UTV

Source: Twitter

Solemn birthday prayer

''Happy 103rd Birthday to our National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharabutu.

''We thank Almighty Allah for his life and pray that he continues to protect and keep him,'' she wrote.

Netizens have reacted as many headed to the comment section of her Twitter post to wish the Cheif Imam well. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments underneath her feed.

Social media comments

@MardiyaMohamme7 said:

''Ameen ya Rabb May Allah protect us all and make our nation great and strong.''

@imsmudyfu2c commented:

''Alhamdulilah, may Allah protect him and bless us all.''

@MuhammadNtim said:

''Wow. Masha Allah.''

@Demostwanted commented:

''Allah is the Greatest.''

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has become synonymous with peace and humility and is celebrated for his selfless leadership and service to humanity.

The country has depended on his authoritative voice, and calm but presiding presence to resolve issues in times of turbulent national unrest and disputes.

Source: YEN.com.gh