Mixed reactions have trailed a video of an Islamic scholar trekking home barefooted after saying prayers in a mosque

The alfa was said to have stepped out of the mosque and discovered that his footwear had gone missing

Some netizens found it hilarious, just as many shared their experiences as regards theft at mosques

In the spirit of Ramadan, an Islamic scholar had called at a mosque but ended up not returning home the same way he came.

This is as the alfa discovered that the footwear he wore into the mosque was nowhere to be found after prayers.

He couldn't find his footwear. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

A short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram showed the alfa outside the mosque staring in disbelief.

He afterwards accepted his fate and could be seen going home barefooted.

Many social media users remarked that the alfa's white long outfit coupled with him being barefooted made him look like a white garment church worshipper.

Mixed reactions trial the incident

@asiwajumustapha said:

"This is small to what they did in my mosque… Imagine the gut of stealing the Imam’s Phone! I whole Imam of our mosque.. he was charging his phone while giving Tafsir (Lecture from Quran) finished lecture and couldn’t find his phone."

@lambo_24_villa said:

"Why you self wear Gucci slippers go Mosque ? you no get rubber slipper like N70 or N85 ? Pele haha Alfa Cele."

@i_am_douglas__ said:

"Something we experience in Cherubim and seraphim every now and then pele Alfa oloun."

@king_atti_ said:

"Person prayer point from home na to see better bata god answer the prayer everything being equal."

@handsome_eyinju said:

"The fact that he didn't take another person's wear, may Almighty Allah reward him."

