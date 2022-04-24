A video of a soldier in uniform delivering a sermon on an altar has got many talking on social media

This is as the force man had a rifle strapped to his chest as he preached passionately with a bible in one hand

Some felt it wasn't necessary for the soldier to preach with a rifle, just as others made humor out of it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of a soldier preaching with a rifle strapped to his chest.

The army personnel in uniform could be seen with a red bible he gesticulated with as he delivered a sermon from the pulpit, a short clip shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram showed.

The soldier preached with a rifle strapped to his chest. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipmilltv

Source: UGC

He hammered on 'the language God understands' in a setting that looked like a military camp.

This is as one of his listeners could be seen in the same military uniform he rocked while preaching.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"The only language that the lord understands is the language of judgment.

"The only language that the lord understands is the language of justice.

"The law itself has a direct phone line to the lord almighty. It has a hotline to him,'' he said to his listeners.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@_ur_lurd said:

"God bless our soldiers even while he share the word of God he is still on Gard it’s in a saying that the god of a soldier is his Gun."

@resmi_meyakini said:

"You won’t find developed countries soldiers preaching at the alter with gun .make we try dey educate our soldiers cos many don’t know left from right."

@mizgrace5 said:

"I no wan laugh even demon go fear to torment person for this kind of church."

@dannyross007 said:

"Frontline fighters still find time to pray, may God guide all the soldiers worldwide."

@kish_psil said:

"God is still in the business of raising men no matter your career path or profession.."

Policeman Preaches Passionately About Christ on the Street; Many React to Video, Photo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man in a police uniform stirred massive reactions online after he went preaching the gospel on the street.

Sharing the video on Instagram, @instablog9ja claimed that the event took place on a street in Abia state.

In the very short clip, the man with a microphone in his hand spoke to people about the kingdom of God.

Source: YEN.com.gh