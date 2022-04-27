A tweep has taken to social media to advertise his mother's business, soliciting customers on her behalf

The shop though small is a well-stocked shop that sells all sorts of polythene material and other plastics

The selfless act saw other tweeps commending him for the support he is showing his mother, with many showering him with blessings

A young Ghanaian has caused a stir on Twitter after using the platform to advertise his mother's business. Cobby_jones took several photos of his mum's shop where she sells plastics like polythene bags, takeaway packs, and toiletries.

The young man who is a swim coach by profession encouraged people to patronize his mum's business in the post. He is looking for a contract for her, so she can supply people that need her services. He went on to drop her number and encouraged people to call and buy from her.

The shop of Cobby_jones mum is located at Dansoman, blue lagoon road.

The generous act touched other tweeps as they reacted with blessings and showed their support to the young man.

EnochHarleyson said:

Bless you, for even advertising her hustle.

CodedHumble also showed his support by saying:

Bless her

Iansuzir showed his support, too, admiring the young man's effort to promote his mum's business. He said

Nice one

fuvklit showed his support, advertising the business with a quote on the tweet saying:

Open for business

