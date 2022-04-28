A young man on LinkedIn, Kodi Agbasi who is now an employee at the Apple office in America, has celebrated his mother

According to him, the hardworking woman is responsible for the successes he is experiencing in his life now

He further revealed that as a single mom, the woman took him along with his siblings to America and struggled till they made it

Kodi Agbasi, a young man on LinkedIn has shared a rather inspirational aspect of his life that started 17 years ago with his mother being the main character.

According to Agbasi, the hardworking woman who has been a single mother to him and his other siblings gathered the little she had to take the entire family to America with the goal to struggle for a better life for everyone.

True to her ambition, the woman went to every length to make sure that they survived, stayed out of trouble, and became people of value in society.

Kodi Agbasi, a young man whose mom struggled to see her kids successful Photo credit: Kodi Agbasi via LinkedIn

In his own words:

"17 years ago, my brothers and I came with her to the US. Like many other immigrants, hoping to achieve a dream and find a better life. She knew nothing about America ,but she persisted, hustled ,and sacrificed herself relentlessly to make sure we got through school and stayed out of trouble."

According to Agbasi, they used to rely on family and friends to help them through college, as they didn't have the funds to eat out, travel, drive freely, or even have cellphones like everyone else but his mother gave them all the willpower they needed.

Agbasi who now works at the Apple office in America concluded his narration in the words:

I wouldn’t be who or where I am without her, so Happy Birthday to her and s/o to all the single moms who sacrifice everyday to give their children a better life

