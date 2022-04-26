A Ghanaian man has taken to Facebook to voice out the headache his fiancée is giving him regarding their potential wedding.

In the Facebook post, the man sought the advice of his fellow netizens about the challenges he was facing with his fiancée.

Ghanaians, in their numbers, came out to advise this man, with many giving a lot of interesting takes on the matter

In an interactive Facebook group called "Tell it All," a Ghanaian man is soliciting the advice of his fellow netizens concerning some challenges he is facing with his partner.

He said they had been dating for two years, and he plans to tie the knot.

To show his seriousness, he went to see the lady's parents and paid for all the requested items with an additional bonus. But the extravagant wedding envisioned by his girlfriend has become a stumbling block.

In the post, he further narrated some disagreements between him and his partner regarding how much they should spend on the wedding.

Couple cutting wedding cake. Source: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

It seems his fiancée wants a plush and dreamy wedding which has left this man in disarray as he would have preferred a minimalist type of wedding which is more pocket friendly.

He said he had made some investments that would yield in a year; hence he had already made a budget for the wedding.

He expressed that:

The problem here is that I did an investment which will mature next year and that is giving me Ghc233,250.79 which I did opened up to her and I currently have Ghc40,000 in my savings account and I want us to use part of the Ghc40,000 which is Ghc25,000 and use the Ghc15,000 to run the house.

But it seems his girlfriend has other plans as she disagreed with this arrangement. Exasperated, he narrated that the girl insisted they should wait for the next year when he receives his investment and use GHc100,000 for her dream wedding.

Following his post, Ghanaians took to the comment section to give some interesting takes regarding the man's dilemma.

Nhanama Ama Goldy said:

What’s wrong with this girl u call ur woman??...seems she isn’t growing...gone are the days when taught have our dream wedding...right now I just want a traditional marriage and let’s go and sign in court..and this is growth bcos I know there life after wedding ...I can’t believe our prayer request are being handed to wrong ppl...Nawa ooo

Felix Yin Modesty also stated:

If she is ready to support you with 50% of the cost then do it for her happiness. Thank you

Puplampu Eunice Dede dropped her two cents on the issue, advising that:

Please be wise oooo you might use all this money for her dream wedding and later when you become broke would she be there to help out,are you having a house on your own? If no then please be wise.

Seth Yao Worku felt the girl does not have the man's best interest in mind saying:

This is a clear indication that she loves your Money than You. Pls take a Stand as early as possible or you'll be CRYING & LAUGHING at the same time some day.

Source: YEN.com.gh