A great debate has ensued on social media after a short but highly controversial video was shared by a user called @nataleebfitness

In the footage, @nataleebfitness was in the gym taking a short rest when a man came with a mat for her to sit on

The lady got uncomfortable and pissed to the extent of rejecting the offer and continuing the rant online

A 24-second video that is less than 30 seconds long has been causing a massive shake on Twitter as it portrays a rather controversial moment when a lady turned down a man who offered to give her help.

The lady with the handle @nataleebfitness shared the footage that was taken when she was at the gym resting for a moment and a man came to give her a mat without asking if she needed one first.

She described the man's gesture as an invasion of her space and weird. In her own words:

"I was working out in the corner and a man randomly came and attempted to shove a mat underneath me because it’d ‘be more comfortable’. If he asked whether I wanted it I wouldn’t mind but I think abruptly doing so and invading my space is weird even if you are just ‘being nice’.

Social media reactions

The video generated great debate online as people were divided on whether the lady was right by the manner in which she described the gesture or the man was right for offering to help.

@abenamagis replying to @nataleebfitness:

This is what men naturally do, it's inbuilt for them to make we women feel comfortable whether we're known or strangers. But such posts make men fold their hands even when we desperately need their help. Can we women stop behaving as if we don't need men? We do!

@JCNL3 replying to @nataleebfitness:

That's why I mind my business and don't bother women. One time I was in the gym at 2am just me and a girl and one staff person. She fainted doing squats and I continued doing leg press. She needed an ambulance but she didn't feel uncomfortable by me

Watch the video below

