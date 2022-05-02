The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital mortuary has been reported to be in a very deplorable state as a disturbing footage has shown

A report by GHOne's Godwin Asediba revealed how bodies are scattered on the floor with some leaking smelling leachate

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have joined calls on the government to urgently intervene in the situation at Korle Bu mortuary and other similar facilities around the country

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Godwin Asediba, a journalist at GHOne Television undertook a rather courageous task of reporting the working conditions at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital mortuary, where human remains are kept.

The deplorable state of the facility has disturbed many Ghanaians as the video shows dead bodies leaking leachate into dirty gutters with flies hovering all around the place.

Madam Florence, the director of metro-public health at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, described the situation as a worrying reality, adding that the workers at the mortuary are exposed to high risk of infections due to the conditions and yet receive little remunerations.

Godwin Asediba from GHOne TV in a report on Korle Bu Mortuary Photo credit: Godwin Asediba via YouTube

Source: UGC

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, who was greatly disturbed by the footage said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

We can’t sleep on this knowing our loved ones or ourselves might end up there one day.

Stonebwoy also added his voice in the words:

In life we only live and die. Therefore those who Set out their lives laboring to take care of our coming and going Must be well taken Care of. Please check this out! @NAkufoAddo .@mohgovgh

What Ghanaians had to say

Below were comments from the general public.

Peter kofi Afful said:

Have subscribed to your channel after watching this. First, for your dedication; second, hoping that greater publicity will help achieve much deserved better pay and work conditions for mortuary workers. As for the facilities, it is clear someone is not up to their responsibility. Shameful.

Alhaji Theozzy mentioned:

God you have done so well for putting this and other great things here, it’s very appalling as people who risk it all to earn less than 1000gh per month this is Sad!

Nessa's Bucket List indicated:

I really dont understand why people treat mortuary attendants badly. Its a hard job....its not easy to job accompanied with the conditions. We will all die one day and will need them. Ghana has a very long way to go.

Watch the video below

Newborn babies & mothers sleep on the bare floor at Manhyia Government Hospital

In another heartbreaking story, a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing the deplorable state of nursing mothers lying on the bare floor with their day-old babies.

The footage sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Twitter handle of Ameyaw Debrah was taken at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, as the voice-over in the footage indicated.

The only layer of support that lay between the mother, their kids, and the floor in the video were thin cloths instead of comfortable mattresses at least.

Source: YEN.com.gh