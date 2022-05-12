Fan Milk Ghana, in a report, is said to have laid off its workers simply because they asked for the betterment of the salaries they are paid

The workers are rumoured to have since been sent home. The report has caused an uproar on social media

The report, which made rounds on Twitter, saw a massive reaction of anger as many people shared their disdain for the act

In a Twitter post, famous blogger and journalist Kobby Kyei has reported that popular Ice cream company Fan milk has laid off its workers because they asked for an increase in salaries. Some people who allegedly work for the company found the post and confirmed that they have been indeed laid off.

The economic hardships in the country have taken a toll on many Ghanaians since salaries are hardly increasing.

It is no surprise that workers of companies who pay them meagre salaries will try and negotiate for an increment.

But per the story by Kobby Kyei, Fan milk is having none of it as they have sacked workers who were seeking for a salary increase. The development saw a lot of outrage by tweeps as they expressed their disdain for Fan milk's actions.

Netizens React To Reports Of Fan Milk Sacking Workers

BongoIdeas was not too pleased with the development as he said:

These are some of the critical labour issues that need to be dealt with tbvh. Workers are been shortchanged whiles they break their backs to build these companies. I think they should forward their concerns to Labour Commission, Employment Ministry etc for redress ASAP.

WAKOJAKO1000, Who claimed to be a victim of the layoff, said:

I’m also a victim them just terminate wanna contract and Ebi sad and disheartening just because we asked for salary increment...we had almost 400 staffs who they placed on standby for getting to two months and they’ve gone to bring this new staffs herh Chale this ppl be wicked!

_16_years was not happy too as he said:

This is not fair. Everything in this country has increased in prices and workers have the right to ask for salary increment. I'm not buying fan milk products again

