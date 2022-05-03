The son of Reggae legend, Bob Marley, has shared a captivating video in which he was seen enjoying Black Sherif's song

Kwaku The Traveller has clearly traveled unchartered boundaries just over four weeks since its release

Rohan Anthony Marley's video has heaped massive reactions on social media with some coming from Ghanaians

Rohan Anthony Marley, a Jamaican entrepreneur and former football player who is also the son of reggae artist Bob Marley and Janet Hunt, shared a video of himself having a good time with Ghana's Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Rohan's verified Instagram handle, the superstar was seen in the comfort of his house playing Kwaku The Traveller in the background and visibly dissecting the lyrics of the song while nodding to it intermittently.

Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveler which is his newest release is simply breaking boundaries. The audio slide video has received over 6million views on Youtube in less than 4 weeks since it was released.

Photo of Black Sherif and Rohan Marley Photo credit: @blacksherif_; @basiliosilvaphoto

Source: Instagram

Comments from social media users

Since Rohan shared the video, his fans including some Ghanaians have rushed into the comment section to share their thoughts.

collarossi, for instance, indicated:

Ro. I think it's time to launch the Lion Order record label. Hip hop and roots bro you'll go far with it like you do everything else.

the_phophet_of_god commented:

I love the guy I can tell that song was birthed out of trouble

er.ic7556 said:

Jah bless you for putting or promoting your distant relative on your page. Jah bless. love from Ghana

Watch the video below

Source: YEN.com.gh