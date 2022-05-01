A man in Canada who is also a viral sensation on TikTok has spoken about hearing Ghana's Black Sherif's song too many times

According to him, it might make him go off the platform for two weeks just to allow the trend to diminish a little

Although Tony Lavoie said this as a joke, it goes to show how much an impact Black Sherif is making around the world

Tony Lavoie, a popular Canadian man on TikTok with more than 4.7 million likes and nearly 1 million followers, has made a rather interesting comment on Ghana's Black Sherif.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Tony's Instagram handle, the famous man indicated that the Ghanaian artiste's viral song, Kwaku The Traveller had become too common on the social media application.

According to him, there might come a time when he would simply have to abandon the app for the next too weeks because he keeps hearing the song one too many times.

"It looks like the best thing to do now is to stay away from TikTok for the next two weeks because as you are scrolling, all you see is 'of course I f*cked up, who never f*cked up hands in the air...'"

Although he said it in jest as he is known for mimicking viral social media videos to entertain his followers, Tony Lavoie's video goes to prove how much impact Black Sherif's work is making all over the world.

The Canadian man, Tony Lavoie was interviewed by YEN.com.gh and revealed that he works as a Pharmacist.

"I am a full-time pharcamist. I make TikTok videos just to entertain myself and my followers. Before I realized it, hundreds of thousands of people kept following. It's just unbelievable," the experienced professional said.

