A rather sad video is beginning to raise eyebrows on social media as it shows the moment a lady saw an unspeakable sight in her food

Sayo, as she is known on Twitter with the handle Sayoadebayo1 had ordered a neat pack of fried rice to eat

After finishing about half of the meal, she saw live maggots moving all over the place and took out her phone to record it

Sayo, a young lady and model on Twitter with the handle @Sayoadebayo1 has broken many hearts after sharing a rather eye-popping video of live maggots moving inside a well-packaged meal she bought.

According to Sayo, the most disturbing part of the entire incident was that she had already finished eating an entire portion of the meal due to hunger before discovering the uncomfortable reality.

"At about 6pm. I was talking to my friend about being hungry as I haven’t had anything to eat since morning. Please note that I am at the hospital taking care of my mum," she started narrating the incident.

According to the model, she takes no interest in spoiling any business or even writing personal issues on social media but she decided to do it this time to save people from falling victim to similar situations in the future.

In her own words,

"In as much as I don’t like putting my personal stuffs online, please take this tweets as me creating special awareness on eating and buying food outside."

Watch the video below

