A lady ordered a dress for GH¢2,200 online only to get disappointed after patiently waiting for the delivery

On her social media handle @SeekTheFinds, the lady shared a photo of a classy-looking dress she intended to buy

The item finally got to her and it was only the sleeve, and this has generated a lot of buzz from netizens

Seek, a disappointed lady on Twitter has heaped reactions on her handle @SeekTheFinds after sharing a picture of what she ordered online versus what was delivered to her.

Sharing the sad moment on her handle along with pictures to prove what she had experienced, the lady indicated that she ordered a piece of clothing for $300 (GH¢2,200).

What was the most heartbreaking part of the entire story was that the delivery turned out to be just a sleeve and not the entire dress.

What social media users are saying

Below were some of the interesting and hilarious comments shared as reactions in the comment section of the post.

@bugbeing replying to @SeekTheFinds said:

I think u can get a dress bc it’s falsely advertised there’s a law against that (at least in France) for example when the wrong price is advertised and it’s lower than the normal price you have to sell the object for the lower price that’s advertised.

@emywemy7 replying to @SeekTheFinds stated:

Ok but why did u think that would be cute as a dress there’s barely any material to it and for $300? No ma’am

@_Pre_eminence replying to @SeekTheFinds mentioned:

That aside, how did you look at that and thought, "gee that dress would look great on me?"

Source: YEN.com.gh