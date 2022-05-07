Wizkid, Nigeria's famous superstar has been awarded as the Best African Artiste at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

VGMA 23 becomes the very first time such a category was awarded by the Ghanaian award scheme

The announcement of Wizkid's honour has been heaping massive negative and positive reactions online

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, a famous Nigerian singer, and songwriter popularly known as Wizkid, has been named the Best African Artist at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, 23.

The 30-year-old who began recording music at the age of 11 and released a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed, won the title on the night of May 6, 2022, in Accra.

Becoming the first time the category was awarded by the Ghana-based award scheme, the announcement has churned out a mix of both positive and negative reactions on social media.

Nigerian Artiste Wizkid Winning Best African Artiste at VGMA Phot credit: @vodafoneghana; @wizkidayo

Source: Twitter

What social media users are saying

Below were some of the comments shared under the post declaring Wizkid's honour

@oasiss_global replying to @VodafoneGhana and @wizkidayo commented:

How can awards meant for gh artiste be given to foreigners who have no idea of this event,such a shame to vgma because i hardly hear or see nigerian awards event being held and a ghanaian artiste will be acknowledged over there. Let’s reason up for once!!!

@eliseo_ason added:

I don't why people are under this tweet downgrading the award... #VGMA23 dey give this award since.. This is @wizkidayo first time of winning it... So y the... Does he know about the award or not... Support ur own na moe gyimiii dodo.. Tswr Gets a Story

@FireLegendaryB1 also indicated:

Wizz always wins this but never tweet any appreciation. He doesn't respect the scheme and it's a shame. My pple still keep giving him. Tsw

Check out the post below

Source: YEN.com.gh