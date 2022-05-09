A Ghanaian lady on Twitter has come out to complain that a guy she has been in talking stage with has lost interest

The lady shared the post with crying emojis to show how disheartened she was about the guy's loss of interest

Netizens, as usual, did not turn a blind eye to the post, with many finding it amusing and the lady unserious

A tweep in a Twitter post has shown her displeasure with a guy losing interest in her as she claims there were in a talking stage for 2 years. She seemed saddened by this new development as she filled her tweet with lots of crying emojis and 3 broken heart emojis for good measure.

Most people found the post quite intriguing and branded her as unserious as they could not phantom how someone could be in a talking stage for 2 years.

As usual, there were many reactions and hilarious comments. The lady ChrissieJide3 said she called the guy to inform him she was ready to be his girlfriend, but to her dismay, the guy said he was no longer interested.

Hilarious Reactions On Twitter

Quinn_bae3 was mused by the lady's narration and said

You sef which kind thing be that??? Why you do like that send me his number let me see if I can talk to him for you

Beautay4 had tweeps on the floor with her comment. She said:

2 years?? You both stammer or what?

okoliprecious13 narrated her own experience saying:

Bobo was after me for a year and 7 months when I was finally ready he said the love has faded.

ObioraLouiss was critical of the young lady, saying:

You were using the guy to wait for your main guy and the main guy has disappointed you now you want to give this poor guy chance, sorry he got the jake and moved on after one year of your yeye yeye talking stage

