A lot of Africans move to the US for greener pastures and opportunities, but not many make it. However, a young lady has broken the norm

In a post on Twitter, a Ghanaian lady posted a photo of herself in a beautiful African print at her graduation ceremony

The young lady bagged a degree at Howard University. Tweeps applauded and gave their congratulations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There is a new Doctor in town, and her name is Dr Naa Sey, an industrious young lady with a can-do spirit.

She graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree from Howard University. She also started her paediatric residency at Yale University, a massive feat.

Photo: Dr Naa Sey Source: NaaSey2

Source: Twitter

Naa Sey is a first-generation Ghanaian, which means she was born in Ghana but has neutralized as an American citizen. She lives in the US with her parents, who gleamed with pride as they stood by their daughter during her moment of honor.

A Combination Of Beauty And Brains

Her journey in academics has been a long but fruitful one. She graduated from Kettle run high school in 2014, where she had a 4.3 Cumulative GPA, a testament to her massive intellect.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She got into Howard University, where she studied bachelor of science in biology and graduated with a 3.86 GPA in 2018, but she didn't stop there she went on to enrol in Howard's Doctor of medicine program and graduated this year.

Social Media Congratulates Dr Naa Sey

Many tweeps were happy for the new Doctor as they did not hesitate to congratulate her

acweyand, a fellow doctor congratulated her, saying:

Welcome to the best field ever

Sister_SO_AM_I also said:

You wear your lineage well beloved! Congrats to you and your posterity!

redwardprice719 also dropped his congratulatory message:

Congratulations First Generation Physician Dr. Naa Sey MD

EmpressAries30 said:

Congratulations queen . Black girl magic ✨

Ghanaian Doctor Quit KNUST To Pursue Medicine In Ukraine

In other news, in an article previously published by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanain Doctor quit KNUST to chase his childhood dream.

Emmanuel Amankrah, who has earned the moniker Dr Amanski, is a Ghanaian doctor at the Lekma Hospital in Accra. Before earning his medical degree in Ukraine to practice, he quit his Optometry degree at KNUST to pursue his passion for Medicine.

Source: YEN.com.gh