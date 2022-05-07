Young Ghanaian, Josephine Yeboah, has graduated from Howard University in the United States of America

Her hard work has paid off. After years of commitment to her studies, Ghanaian Josephine Yeboah has now graduated from Howard University in the United States of America.

Yeboah pursued a BS in Biology and Chemistry Minor at the prestigious university, where she earned her degree.

She achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.51 and has celebrated making herself proud.

Photos of Josephine Yeboah. Source: Josephine Yeboah

Source: Facebook

Splashes graduation photos online

On her social media account, where she's uploaded impressive images, she can be seen sporting a sash over a red and white outfit.

Yeboah shared that she plans to further her education at a physician assistant (PA) school.

After uploading her images, many headed to the comment section of her post to heap accolades on her for the feat.

YEN.com.gh selected some of her comments below:

Nahnah Adjoa Nancy commented:

''He’s a GOD CAN GOD. Congratulations, Jossy.''

MsMillie Milly said:

''Congratulations girl, Yes God did His thing, Glory to God.''

Fiifi Bohyeba Idan commented:

''Congratulations, Josephine Yeboah We thank God for your life and we are proud of you.''

Hubert Nsiah said:

''Congratulations, big girl yes you did again to God be the glory. Family is proud of you.''

Bridget Osei commented:

''Congratulations beautiful.''

Margaret Agyeiwaa said:

''Congratulation we thank God for his goodness.''

Bertina Opare

''Congratulations. So proud of you. We give glory to God.''

Teen Becomes Youngest Black Student Ever to Graduate Law School in US

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that at age 19, Haley Taylor Schlitz has become the youngest African-American ever to graduate from law school in the United States of America.

The native of Dallas, Texas, earned the limelight after being accepted into nine law schools when she was just 16 years old.

The teenager, who has been studying law for the past three years, will graduate from the Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law on May 13, said Black Woman.

Man Graduates with PhD in Applied Maths from Stellenbosch University

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that after years of dedication, a man identified on social media as James Azam has now graduated with his doctoral degree in Applied Mathematics from Stellenbosch University.

His dissertation titled ''modelling outbreak response interventions for decision-making" is relevant to the current "climate", with COVID-19 being the most immediate consideration.

Azam wants to use the experiences he's gathered over the past few years to make meaningful contributions to the pandemic response decision-making and public health policy through infectious disease modelling and data analytics.

Source: YEN.com.gh