Emmanuel Amankrah, who has earned the moniker Dr Amanski, is a Ghanaian doctor at the Lekma Hospital in Accra

Before earning his medical degree in Ukraine to practice, he quit his Optometry degree at KNUST to pursue his passion in Medicine

During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, he became the lead doctor of a team of health practitioners at the Lekma Hospital

Amankrah opened up about taking the bold decision to live his childhood dream

While studying Optometry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana, Emmanuel Amankrah quit to pursue his childhood dream.

As a child, he had always seen himself becoming a medical doctor, and he walked a path towards realising this dream.

Born and raised in Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana, Amankrah grew up in a financially stable home, and he recalls growing up in love. His father was liberal but ensured that he exceeded social and educational expectations.

Early education

Amankrah attended basic and junior high school at Madona School in Koforidua, where he grew up. He later went to the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC- LEGON) to study Science.

At both junior and senior high school, he participated in extracurricular activities in drama and music. By the time he completed PRESEC-LEGON, he was convinced about his career path.

However, Amankrah did not achieve the grades required to pursue a career in the medical field. He ended up being offered a programme in Optometry at KNUST.

Determined to pursue his childhood dream, he still held onto his first love. This passion urged him to clinch an opportunity to study in Ukraine when his brother proposed the idea.

Amankrah's brother had seen a company offering students who wanted to pursue higher education the opportunity to live their dreams.

Quitting Optometry

Amankrah took the bold decision towards the end of the first semester in his second year at KNUST and quit Optometry to study medicine at the Ukraine- Donetsk National Medical University. He recalls the first year of the seven-year programme was not as challenging as the cultural shock he experienced.

He recalled the food, language, and people were completely different from his home country, but he embraced the diversity, with his eyes set on achieving his goal.

Amankrah excelled, graduating as a medical doctor. He subsequently grabbed a job opportunity at the Lekma Hospital to work.

Working at Lekma

When Covid-19 struck, he supervised a team of health practitioners at the hospital as the lead doctor.

With his active involvement in educating and dispelling myths about Covid-19 through his social media accounts, Amankrah received special recognition for his contribution at the Humanitarian Awards Global event in 2021.

Amankrah, who has earned the moniker Dr Amanski for his exploits in the medical field, has become a respected voice that regularly features on prime time Ghanaian television programmes, including TV3, providing expert advice on health issues.

