A young lady said she does not know what she was doing when she borrowed GH₵10,910 from friends and sent it to a stranger

The lady who added the borrowed sum to her GH₵7,273savings said she kept sending money to the man even after knowing he is a scammer

Many who commented on the thread had mixed reactions, while some said they have fallen for the same scam before

A lady with the Twitter handle @wonuol_xxx has gone online to speak about how someone with the name scammed her.

She said that despite the fact that she has been trying not to pick up his call, she eventually answered out of frustration.

The lady said she does not know what came over her. Photo source: @wonuol_xxx

How he scammed me

@wonuola_xxx stated that despite the fact that she did not say ‘yes’ to his business proposal, she borrowed money from people, added it to her savings, and sent the man GH₵18,184.

Talking about it online, the lady added she did not know what exactly came over her. She said she feels so stupid and helpless at the same time.

The lady with screenshots of the transaction asked both GTbank and Zenith bank to freeze the two accounts that were involved. She gave the details as:

"Sunday Anthony Osamaye 2415775643 Zenith Bank and Idoniye Taiye 0677731233 GT Bank."

I didn't know what I was doing

Sharing images of WhatsApp messages between them, the lady said:

“This man goes by the name “Mr Idris” and these are the messages. I don’t know what came over me. Even after calling him out as a scammer I still send more money. It truly was an out of body experience.”

The lady cried for help, saying she is trouble. Apart from the GH₵10,910 she borrowed, the lady also gave the man the money her father asked her to give someone.

According to her, the phone number that has been calling her was tracked to Rivers Rumepiricum.

See her thread below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 5,000 likes with hundreds of comments:

@thatblack_man said:

"You weren't jazzed, you fell for your own trick. How on earth will you invest on a stranger and a business you know nothing about. They will not find him and you will not get your money back. This should be a lesson and warning to anyone who wants to get rich fast."

@Qwinhajy said:

"I believe this is a new method to scam people, mine was a video call today, after reading I just thank God I didn't fall victim."

@arieyike said:

"Hmmm, this thing has happened to me before. I lost some money but I realised what was happening fast. Can’t say it’s jazz or otherwise, but the technique is to say you can’t get your money till you send more, and bc you don’t want to lose, you send again. Hope you get it back tbh."

@EmereniniStanl1 said:

"Am also a victim of this scammers. Mine was Norland investment. Same method they used for u. Saw the platform on my friends post on Facebook not knowing that my friend's Facebook account was hacked by the scammer. Since then, I don't pity those guys called yahoo boys."

Lapaz Fraudster Caught on Video After Attempting to sell Fake iPhone

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of a fraudster who was caught after attempting to sell a fake iPhone surfaced online and racked up massive reactions.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of First TV Ghana had the unidentified young man being confronted by an unhappy customer he duped.

The fraudster admitted that he was introduced to scamming by a friend and was trained for three months. He also came clean about the fact that he sold a damaged iPhone X phone to his client.

