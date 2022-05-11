A 19-year-old girl is making great strides in life already, having built a multinational company at a tender age

The young lady's company produces bikes made with bamboo, which are exported outside Ghana and sold locally too

This wonderful lady has employed people in the community and is helping in the conservation of the environment

A young Ghanaian woman named Winifred Shelby is doing great things for the environment. She might be young, but her brain and skills are far ahead of their time as she proves that age is just a number.

She is the co-founder of the Ghana bamboo bike initiative and employs around 30 women within the local community, thereby creating employment opportunities for them.

Photo: Winifred Shelby poses near her creation Source: Charles Aryitey

The selfless young woman also invests some of the proceeds her company makes into the education of young underprivileged girls.

The vision behind her company is to cut down on carbon emissions which are damaging our planet, so instead of the conventional metal or wood, she uses bamboo in manufacturing the bikes.

Journalist Charles Ayitey used his Linkedin page to highlight the great exploits of the young but mighty Winifred.

Her company is reported to make at least $10,000 every month.

In the post, some Ghanaian were proud of the young lady as they shared their joy at her exploits.

Claudia J was happy for her but raised some concerns:

Brilliant! I hope that Ms Selby has been provided, by the national development bank in Ghana and/or the public sector agency responsible for intellectual property rights, with technical assistance to protect her innovation.

Kwaku Sintim-Mensah also said:

Wow! Wishing her well and big congratulations to her too.

Jamila Jenny Hakam was overjoyed as she said:

Bamboo bike! I love the concept and the practicality of it!

Billie Jean Grey Paemka congratulated her too:

Congratulations on your achievements

