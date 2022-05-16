Renowned Ghanaian legendary rapper Sarkodie has showered praises on talented Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, for her endless hard work and resilience.

King Sark, as he is affectionately called, made the heartwarming pronouncements during YEN.com.gh's Twitter space with Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel, John Dumelo, and Anthony Wood regarding Yvonne's upcoming movie Fifty Fifty.

According to Sark, Yvonne Nelson is one of the most hardworking people he has met in the entertainment industry as she does not only talk but also delivers.

In his own words

"I'm super proud of Yvonne, one of the most hardworking people I've known since. She's always up to something and putting a 100 into what she's doing. She started doing this from way back and there are a lot of people who talk and don't put in work but she does. So I wanna say I'm super proud," he said.

Sark further added:

"Obviously, I'm on the space because I saw her, and I know she is up to something and I had to come and witness what she's about because it's always magic and I'm super proud of her. I'll definitely be at the premier if I'm not in SA. And I'll push it for other people to come as well.

Listen from 57 minutes below

