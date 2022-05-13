Bold actress Yvonne Nelson has jabbed Akufo-Addo for the hardship Ghanaians are complaining about

She called out the president and asked if hardship is part of the promises he made to the people of Ghanaians

Yvonne related her experience in trotro and said the many fights that happen in the public transport due to the hardship are alarming

Outspoken Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo once again following the current economic state of Ghana.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, Yvonne boldly mentioned the president and asked him if the promises he made to Ghanaians included hardship.

According to her, the conflicts and controversies she has witnessed in Trotros are disheartening, indicating that the hardship in Ghana is what is fueling those conflicts.

The change you promised Ghanaians is HARDSHIP eeh? The fights I’m seeing this morning in trotros is alarming @NAkufoAddo,” Yvonne tweeted.

Social media users react to Yvonne’s tweet

The tweet has generated massive reactions online. Some people have supported Yvonne while others have criticised her. Some even went as far as calling her names.

Yvonne attacks Akufo-Addo over price of LPG

This happens to be the third time Yvonne Nelson has attacked Akufo-Addo for similar reasons.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Yvonne was angry with the increasing prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and she did not fail to let the president know how disappointed she was.

In that report, Yvonne disclosed that she had gone to fill her gas cylinder and she was shocked to learn that the prices had skyrocketed.

She chided Akufo-Addo for this and asked if this is what he promised Ghanaians.

