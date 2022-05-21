Ghanaian business mogul, Chairman Wontumi recently got many talking online after narrating how he moved from UK to work as a security man in a supermarket

The publication revealed that his salary was GH₵80 but he recruited one person to work with and paid him GH₵60 of his salary and kept the GH₵20

An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian politician and business guru, Chairman Wontumi revealed in an interview on the Delay show that due to life challenges, he had to leave London to work as a security man with a monthly salary of GH₵80 and through hardwork and an opportunity he got to venture into the mining industry, he has been able to build a good life for himself.

In the interview, Wontumi recounted that after working as a security man for sometime, he recruited one person to work with him and paid him GH₵60 out of his salary and kept the GH₵20. He did that until he was able to strategise and got about 24 people working for him as watchmen.

Wontumi revealed that today, he owns 100 houses in Kumasi alone, 10 tractors, 20 excavators and about 70 trucks.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Boutrous Andy replied:

It's not about houses, it's about how many people you have helped or even housed sir

Billy Pee commented:

Ghana can't be poor' even a Ghanaian' can own a tiger as a pet ' God bless chairman wontome' God bless NPP God bless GH

Atta Oduro Samuel wrote:

He makes a way where there seems to be no way. The Lord has been good to you, don't forget to proclaim his greatness to the entire generation

From Alice Amoah:

Glory be to God,but Mr Chairman wontumi,kindly gift me one self contain room wai

Seth Okaitey wrote:

If you are wealthy today, let the world know where the help came from and stop making people feel it's you that started it all

Chairman Wontumi Lists Things Money Is Used For In Hilarious Interview With Delay

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, found himself in the news again, and this time around, for hilarious reasons.

In an interview with popular talk show host Deloris Frimpong Manso widely referred to as Delay, the NPP regional chairman, was asked why he has bought a Rolce Royce when there is so much hardship and hunger in the country.

Wontumi replied to Delay's question and asked if she was hungry which she replied no. He further asked her to look around the studio and said it is one of the nicest studios around and that the studio has helped the public so why can't he buy a nice car for himself if he is doing good for the public?

Source: YEN.com.gh