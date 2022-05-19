A Ghanaian man by the name of Nana Kwame has recently shared how much he makes after moving to Mauritius

In an interview, he revealed that he makes over GH₵8,000 as a construction worker and earns GH₵2,500 as a security man in the same company

The young man admitted that he only has a secondary school qualification because he had to start working right after school to support his family

A Ghanaian young man by the name of Nana Kwame has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he opened up about his journey to working in Mauritius.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had Nana sharing that he got the chance to travel to Mauritius and work and currently he makes more than GH₵8,000 as a construction worker there.

Nana Kwame recounted that his father died quite early so after completing secondary school in Ghana, he was asked by his elder brother to go through training to become an electric welder to be able to start working and support the family.

According to him, he did not enjoy working as a welder so he joined his uncle to sell shoes and through that he was able to start his own shoe business.

After seven years in the business, he got the chance to travel to Saudi Arabia and after two years, he moved to Mauritius. He currently works with a construction company and gets paid over GH₵8,000 a month. He also revealed that he works as a security man for the same company he works for and his salary is about GH₵2,500.

