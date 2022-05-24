Global site navigation

Innovative Ghanaian Man Invents Padlocks That Alerts Via Phone Call
People

by  Geraldo Amartey
  • A Ghanaian man has shown off his ingenious creation in a video. He makes padlocks that can make calls
  • In the video, the creative chap showed off the different kinds of security locks he makes and how they work
  • Netizens were impressed with his creation. Some wondered why there isn't more support for innovation

A Ghanaian is helping make security better with his creativity. He makes padlocks that make direct phone calls to the owner of the edifice once there is an attempted break-in. In a video, he introduced the world to his creation and explained what his padlocks do.

In the video, the man said the padlocks can help business owners monitor the check-in and check-out time of their workers as the padlock is able to register the time a shop was opened and the time it was closed.

Innovative Ghanaian Man
Photo: Innovative Ghanaian Man explaining how padlock works Source: kilo1_official
Source: UGC

Many people who came across the video were impressed that there are Ghanaians doing innovative things as they called for support for his venture.

toface@bonida was impressed as they said:

wow may God strength and give you more ideas. They can use for our next vote ballots ( presidential)

YAH Selah was over the moon after watching the video:

This is so innovative! I need to go to Ghana,I would love to invest into that!!

danieldarko138 also said:

God bless Ghana always...more talents to be discovered

Godfred Adjei Prince was also happy with what he saw. He said:

All the way Ghana our mother land

obaaabena10 also called upon the government for support:

The government should support this one

danieldarko138, who was also impressed, said:

See video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

