A Ghanaian man has shown off his ingenious creation in a video. He makes padlocks that can make calls

In the video, the creative chap showed off the different kinds of security locks he makes and how they work

Netizens were impressed with his creation. Some wondered why there isn't more support for innovation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian is helping make security better with his creativity. He makes padlocks that make direct phone calls to the owner of the edifice once there is an attempted break-in. In a video, he introduced the world to his creation and explained what his padlocks do.

In the video, the man said the padlocks can help business owners monitor the check-in and check-out time of their workers as the padlock is able to register the time a shop was opened and the time it was closed.

Photo: Innovative Ghanaian Man explaining how padlock works Source: kilo1_official

Source: UGC

Many people who came across the video were impressed that there are Ghanaians doing innovative things as they called for support for his venture.

toface@bonida was impressed as they said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

wow may God strength and give you more ideas. They can use for our next vote ballots ( presidential)

YAH Selah was over the moon after watching the video:

This is so innovative! I need to go to Ghana,I would love to invest into that!!

danieldarko138 also said:

God bless Ghana always...more talents to be discovered

Godfred Adjei Prince was also happy with what he saw. He said:

All the way Ghana our mother land

obaaabena10 also called upon the government for support:

The government should support this one

danieldarko138, who was also impressed, said:

God bless Ghana always...more talents to be discovered

See video below:

Meet the Hard-Working and Innovative Ghanaian Widowed Female Painter

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about another innovative Ghanaian. Agartha is a female, widowed professional painter making progress in a male-dominated field.

The Ghanaian creative has been working as a professional painter for more than a year. Agartha speaks about breaking barriers in the profession despite the challenges faced by women in the profession.

Source: YEN.com.gh