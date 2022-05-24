A car burst into flames on the university of Ghana Legon campus in a bizarre fashion as onlookers look on

A lady took a video of the event as she screamed in fear as she witnessed the unfortunate incident

It is unclear what exactly caused the fire. Netizens who saw the video gave their opinions on what might have happened whiles others expressed surprise at the occurrence

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video has surfaced online which showed a vehicle burst into flames at the University of Ghana campus causing a stir among Ghanaians in the online community as many wondered what caused the flames.

The incident occurred on Saturday 21st May. The vehicle was parked on the shoulder of the Evandy TF hostel road when it suddenly caught fire. It is unclear if there was anyone in the car.

Photo: Car Bursts Into Flames on UG campus Source: efiyh_a, Robert_Ford

Source: UGC

In the video, there didn't seem to be an effort to put out the flames as people just looked on or passed by. Netizens who saw the video registered their surprise and hoped no one got injured during the incident.

Social Media Reactions

Sir LOGIQ BLAQ wondered what later transpired as he asked:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

what's happened and since no Fire Service nor the cars don't have fire extinguisher in their cars???

Anyimah Victoria was surprised and said:

Eeeeeiii when was that this is serious oh God have mercy

Semone Silga wondered why there was little effort being shown in saving the situation:

l can count 10 cars there so none of the drivers have fire extinguisher in their car to help than to stand still scream and watch

user6655084366652 felt a cylinder might be the cause of the accident:

l hope nobody dead. but using cylinders in car this is what you get.

see video below:

Accra Floods: Videos Show Cars Submerged, Rooms Filled To Knee Level With Rain Water

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about another tragic occurrence. The rains are wreaking more havoc on many homes and businesses as videos show more flooding on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 One video shows a room filled to the knee level at an undisclosed location in Accra due to the rains.

Source: YEN.com.gh