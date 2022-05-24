The rains are wreaking more havoc on many homes and businesses as videos show more flooding on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

One video shows a room filled to the knee-level at an undisclosed location in Accra due to the rains

Many other videos shared online show communities in Osu and Adabraka, all in the capital, submerged under choppy floodwaters

Videos being shared online show the flood situation in Accra is getting worse with the onset of the rains as cars, lotto kiosks, and rooms are submerged under water.

In many parts of the capital, the rains have been falling since the dawn of Tuesday, May 24, 2022, and have left in its wake destruction of property and infrastructure.

At Adabraka, a flood-prone area in Accra, a video shared on Facebook shows at least five cars almost covered in the floods as their upper parts are visible. In the same video, a lotto kiosk has been turned over and moving up and down gently on the surface of the floodwaters.

The onset of the rains has caused flooding of roads and rooms in major parts of Accra.

Source: Twitter

A video of the situation at Osu, regarded as one of the wealthy areas in Accra, shows a woman locked outside her door because rising floodwaters make it difficult for her to enter.

Another video shared by a victim of the flood shows the electronic appliances, sofas and other items soaked as rainwater takes over a room at an unnamed location.

