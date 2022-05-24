A young makeup artist has shown off her skill as she totally transformed her feminine face into that of a man

Many people who saw how she achieved the facial change asked a lot of questions about how she did every part of the process

Among those who engaged her video were those who said she could convincingly change the identity of a person

A young beautiful lady with the handle @evegdennis has got many people praising her makeup skill online

In a video that has gathered thousands of reactions, the artist took her time to transform her face into that of a man.

Many people said she is so skilled in the makeup art. Photo source: TikTok/@evegdennis

She is good

After applying some powder to her face to achieve perfect shades and contours, she installed artificial beards to complete the look.

When she got done with the whole process, many could not believe she was the one at the beginning of the clip.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Kingston24 said:

"Yeah you do have a Talent."

Queen dee said:

"Wow morgul I want to steal something nd u will help me to change my identity lol."

Diuto foods said:

"I love this don’t let it flop guys let’s help her grow."

Holu Wa Midhe said:

"This is impressive!!! What?!!! How many hours did it take?"

RichkidCanada said:

"Normally I don comment on tik tok videos but wow you are talented."

user2698882689968 said:

"Very cute, come and date me."

prudence obasuyi asked:

"Please how do you attach the bears to your skin?"

She replied:

"White hair glue."

Beautyblizz_Signature said:

"naso u go come deceived us here and toast us. I start suspecting my Man now may be na lady he be."

Bolarinwa Ibukun said:

"Teach me how you bond your hair please."

