Young Ghanaian Man Fuseini Wins GH₵6M Aviator Bet With GH₵40, Videos Spark Reactions
- A young man who works as painter has reportedly won GH₵6 million through the aviator sports bet
- The winner, identified as Fuseini, was presented with his cheque at a short ceremony on Tuesday
- Videos from the ceremony sparked mixed reactions as some social media users shared their thoughts
A young man, known as Fuseini, has become an overnight millionaire after winning a huge sports bet.
Fuseini, who works as a painter, won a whopping GH₵6 million through the popular aviator bet.
The young man was presented with his GH₵6 million cheque at a short ceremony on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
GH₵6 million aviator bet winner staked GH₵40
Arriving at the presentation, Fuseini came with his family who rode in a 4x4 vehicle with him.
According to the MC for the event, the young man only staked GH₵40 to win the huge amount. He added that the win makes him the biggest winner in the history of BetPawa Ghana.
Ghanaians react to Fuseni's big win
The win of Fuseini has triggered mixed reactions from social media users. While some wondered how he did it, others were concerned about his safety.
bro_mensah said:
Abeg how much wonna government go tear for inside
asibitame said:
Who has his contact? I want to ask him something
allansgram said:
Ebi me ar like ago wear ski mask
mj.blinks said:
Now after showing his face get him security too na de arm robbers all dey watch oo
eddy_kobby said:
His brother be like Yh my share Dey inside see how opana tinup with energy
gentle_rasta_gh said:
How did him do it ? I’m still wondering.. eeeiii
