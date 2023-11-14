A young man who works as painter has reportedly won GH₵6 million through the aviator sports bet

The winner, identified as Fuseini, was presented with his cheque at a short ceremony on Tuesday

Videos from the ceremony sparked mixed reactions as some social media users shared their thoughts

A young man, known as Fuseini, has become an overnight millionaire after winning a huge sports bet.

Fuseini, who works as a painter, won a whopping GH₵6 million through the popular aviator bet.

The young man was presented with his GH₵6 million cheque at a short ceremony on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

GH₵6 million aviator bet winner staked GH₵40

Arriving at the presentation, Fuseini came with his family who rode in a 4x4 vehicle with him.

According to the MC for the event, the young man only staked GH₵40 to win the huge amount. He added that the win makes him the biggest winner in the history of BetPawa Ghana.

Ghanaians react to Fuseni's big win

The win of Fuseini has triggered mixed reactions from social media users. While some wondered how he did it, others were concerned about his safety.

bro_mensah said:

Abeg how much wonna government go tear for inside

asibitame said:

Who has his contact? I want to ask him something

allansgram said:

Ebi me ar like ago wear ski mask

mj.blinks said:

Now after showing his face get him security too na de arm robbers all dey watch oo

eddy_kobby said:

His brother be like Yh my share Dey inside see how opana tinup with energy

gentle_rasta_gh said:

How did him do it ? I’m still wondering.. eeeiii

