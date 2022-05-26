A video currently trending on social media shows a lady sharing a new style trend for ladies who love braids

In the video, she displays multiple strands sewn on a band which she proceeds to attach to her head before using a scarf to cover it

Internet users have reacted to the now-viral video and some have shared mixed feelings about the hack

The end result of sitting for hours to get your hair braided is often beautiful but the time and energy put into getting it done is often discouraging to some people.

Well, if you love braids and are not down for the hours put into getting the look then you might just be in luck.

The video has sparked reactions. Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: UGC

A young lady recently went viral on social media after a video in which she showed off a hairstyle hack surfaced online.

In the video, she is seen showing off a layer of multiple strands of brands sewn on an elastic band.

She proceeds to wear the band on her head and then uses a scarf to tie around the bare part of her head, giving the illusion of a braided hairstyle

Watch the video below:

Internet users share thoughts

iamyetundebakare:

"Very creative."

_stacy.berry:

"Na so so scarf I go dey tie Everytime??"

obiosah_sunshine:

"Attachment price na ur mate?"

mehllar_neen:

"Just make the hair sister."

celestial__ife:

"Wow impressive."

dominadulcie:

"Men start buying your babes hairs."

swan_ky4:

"This is why I have trust issues."

ry.bruno:

"Women! Women! I fear una gender o."

naijapeopleinbusiness:

"Team no stress."

only_1_dee_:

"Person go use money buy rubbish."

obianauju_:

"Until person drag your hair for bus na that time I go laugh the laugh wey I suppose laugh for this comment."

mss_curves:

"Women don suffer sha."

