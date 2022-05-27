Mixed reactions have trailed a Nigerian man's interaction with a little girl who had approached him and sought alms

The kid spoke boldly in Yoruba as she requested to be given cash, to which the man countered explaining that he's not with lower cash denominations

He then suggested to her that she follows him home, an offer the girl immediately turned down as she insisted on being given cash

A little female beggar caused a stir on social media owing to her stubborn approach to seeking alms from a man in a car.

The moment was said to have been recorded by the man's girlfriend and shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1.

The kid interacted boldly with the man. Photo Credit: @saintavenue_ent1

Source: UGC

The man had told the girl in Yoruba language that he does have enough money on him, hence the reason he can't give her any cash.

Interacting with the man from the open driver's car door, the girl remained adamant and wouldn't leave unless given cash.

She interacted with the man in Yoruba as well.

In a bid to dismiss her and get on with his journey, the man then offered that she follow him home or enter his car, but she blatantly refused.

The man then pleaded with her to excuse him, explaining that he had ice blocks in his car and that their prolonged interaction would make it dissolve.

Many react

@tiwa2487 said:

"She’s beautiful I Dey always see them for our village for ilorin."

@youngwalex_ said:

"But this guy is very stingy oo, he no later give that girl shishi."

@souljaaspirit said:

"Then she will gro nd become ur governors 4the wife and they will spend almost 1 bn Naira on her in 4 year term."

@ruccigreat said:

"(Dreams) This was the reason I was eager to marry Fulani when I was 16 yrs."

@the_j.u.n.e said:

"They’re cute until they come to you…you suffer!"

Source: YEN.com.gh