A Japanese man named Toko has spent the whopping sum of GH₵116,250 ( $15,000 ) for him to look like a dog

( ) Toko, a dog lover paid a Japanese company to procure him a costume that will enable him to look like a border collie

Social media has reacted heavily to the man's strange passion as some are asking why the man took such action

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Toko, a Japanese dog lover has enlisted the services of a company who made him a costume that transformed him and made him look like a dog.

A video shows the man in the costume and many social media users are asking questions, wanting to know what fueled the man's action.

The man was seen in his costume moving in a video. Photo credit: @zeppetJP.

Source: UGC

It's his lifelong dream

The creation of the weird costume for Toko was said to have been made possible by an agency known as Zepet.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After the man's photos made it to the internet, they quickly went viral and elicited reactions. However, the man insisted it has been his lifelong dream to look like an animal.

Toko was quoted by First Post which cited a local news outlet, news.mynavi:

“My favourite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog."

The video of the man in the costume was later posted on Instagram by @Ladbible.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@bilyan_bozhidarov_21 commented:

"I feel like I’m on the deep web."

@davetheyogi said:

"Better than going to therapy I suppose."

@jedhorspole commented:

"Imagine that’s ur son yeah, how much would you question the way you raised him."

@mattaqua reacted:

"Pretty realistic I was waiting for the man to come in."

@maira_saleemr said:

"Oh God! Seriously, what is the world coming to?"

Maintainance workers rescue sloth stuck on electric cables

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a sloth got stuck on an electric cable and was in danger of el*ctrocution.

The incident happened in Colombia. Residents called the attention of maintenance workers who rushed to the scene to help the animal.

It was rescued after about 20 minutes of continuous cajoling. It was later released into the wild.

Source: YEN.com.gh