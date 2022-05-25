A Ghanaian man has used his Twitter platform to voice out his grievances regarding television content

The man lamented that there were too many church channels on Ghanaian television , specifically 37 Church channels, according to his scan

, The tweet was spotted by multiple Ghanaians who seemed to have experienced something similar as they agreed with him

A young man is wondering what is going on as numerous church-centred television stations in Ghana have sprung up in recent times.

In the Twitter post, he asked Ghanaians why there has been such an increase in Christian stations in the country. He said he scanned for stations on his television, and 37 church stations popped up.

The tweep who made the post said:

chale, i just try scan tv stations for the tv top now. about 37 local churches stations. herh what dey go on?

Social Media Reactions

boybetterknoww seemed to have lost interest in watching Ghanaian Tv:

Broo tbh, I really nor dey kai the last I watch tele sef. Nothing better them dey show for top.

qwekunsia attributed it to economic struggles as he said:

Scfoc ni nsu anointing nkoaa, 3ny3 omu fault oo, economy naa

bigjoebooks saw it as a money-grabbing scheme as he said:

you jierr politics ah, that be the new fraud

AmarteyKen sarcastically said:

Oh scan again. It should be like 100 or so

How To Get A Tv Station Licensed In Ghana

Before running a TV station in Ghana, you will have to meet some essential requirements as set by the National Communications Authority (NCA) of Ghana.

TV station operators are supposed to apply for a license or frequency authorization from the NCA before they can deliver their services to the general public.

Before applying, one has to know how TV broadcasting authorizations are classified in Ghana in order to choose the one that best suits you.

