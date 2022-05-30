A young Ghanai a n man has exhibited his command over foreign accents on social media in an impressive fashion

a In the satisfying video, he switched seamlessly between numerous foreign accents at a fast pace while reciting some rhymes

The video left many people stunned as they were blown away by the young man's ability. They did not hesitate to applaud him in the comment section

A young Ghanaian has shown his unique ability to mimic popular foreign accents. In a video, he switched between accents effortlessly in an attempt to kickstart a new challenge on social media.

This master of accents began the video with a US accent and then proceeded to a British, Indian, Nigerian, and French accent, and ended with an Arabian one, all smoothly and seamlessly. The pleasing to watch video, impressed Netizens who hailed the talented young man.

Photo: Young Ghanain man switching between accents Source: iamayeyi, PeopleImages

Source: UGC

Social Media Reactions

Kofi Ayeyi was very impressed as he said:

Great execution man! Keep the great work coming. The tone and fluidity was just something else! Wow!

Rib Crackers Gh also commended the talented chap as they said:

Wow. that's outstanding. How can one person be equally good at all these accents. You're very talented sir. you'd make a very fine actor.

Elizabeth Adjei was also moved by the young man's talent and said:

lovely

How To Make A Viral TikTok Challenge

TikTok is the new-ish in town, and many millennials have embarrassed the rave. One of the eye-catching elements of Tik Tok that makes it exciting is the interesting challenges that go viral on a day-to-day basis. Making a challenge go viral isn't an easy task, however, there are some principles one can apply to increase the chances of a challenge going viral.

Firstly, one has to find an interesting topic to use as a challenge. An interesting topic is likely to catch the attention of your audience and make them want to participate. In addition, the topic can raise awareness or help educate the public on a societal issue that needs addressing.

Secondly, creating well-laid instructions and the reason for your challenge is also an essential factor. Your target needs to know why you have made the challenge and why they should participate.

Furthermore, the challenge should appeal to the emotions of the audience. This is likely to increase their urge to participate in your challenge.

Lastly, having a notable personality like a celebrity participate in your challenge can also go a long way to increase the chances of your challenge going viral.

