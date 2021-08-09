A middle-aged Ghanaian woman known as Ernestina Ohenewaa has become the newest sensation on TikTok with hilarious videos

Ernestina carefully selects the most rib-cracking voice-overs and acts them out in the most rib-cracking ways she can find

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians who were impressed after seeing some of her clips

Aunty Ernestina Ohenewaa, a Ghanaian woman who sells at the market, has become the newest sensation on TikTok, an app that is mostly used by teenagers.

What she does

The woman has been cracking ribs online with her creative videos in which she does lip-synch over hilarious comments made by popular people.

When she is not lip-synching, Ernestina goes on the dancefloor to display her skills which equally stir laughter on the famous app.

Videos of the woman

Below is a compilation of Ernestina's videos that have generated massive reactions on social media.

What Ghanaians are saying

After getting entertained by Ernestina's hilarious videos, below were some comments from Ghanaians

Edward Osei Asibe Banahene said:

Akrobeto has a competition to contend with. She's phenominal. Pure and unadulterated. I love her act.

Marian Issaka mentioned:

Lol ohwim mmer3,this woman is if all grown ups were like her.some of them behave as if they were never our age

Barikisu Salifu indicated:

Awww She is my best friend oooo at the moment she is in my house come do momo before you meet her

Bamidele Oreoluwa stated:

She's always funny, what had nurse done to her, she refuse to be primitive

Meanwhile, Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has also dropped his first Tik Tok video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the popular televangelist was seen standing inside what looked like his living room wearing a full tracksuit.

He then decided to announce his presence on video app Tik Tok for the first time by putting his dance moves on display for all to see.

