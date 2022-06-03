A video of some women alleged to be witches has left folks in shock. In the video, the so-called witches are seen dancing on a grave

The video featured two women who are supposedly witches doing some weird routine late in the night

People who saw the video reacted with shock as they were stricken with fear while some turned into prayer warriors and started praying

A video shared on TikTok by a young man has got peeps talking. The video sent shivers down the spines of many who saw it as they tried to analyze the video and understand what was going on.

In the video, two women are seen approaching an open compound of what looks like a grave at one corner of it.

The women can be seen dancing toward the grave. Upon reaching the grave, they danced further and did some strange ritual-like stuff on the grave.

The video triggered the superstitious part of many who saw it as they began to pray and encouraged others to pray.

Social Media Reactions

Yvonne advocated for people to pray as she said:

Witchcraft is everywhere, learn how to pray and cancel even spoken words Pray

user5019447917409 expressed surprise as they said:

now I believe this stuff happens, hope you did something after that

user2480304206977 gave their opinion on the matter as they said:

I think they're being haunted or something and so they want to divert that spirit to disturb someone else

loveroflife200 resulted to bible verses as they said:

Always read Psalms 91 and pray. That verse is the most powerful protection I know. You never know what people do

chimo expressed her shock as she said:

blood of Jesus Christ imagine tomorrow they are going to church and sitting in front

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about another strange occurrence.

A young lady has caused massive confusion on the KNUST campus after she was seen seated in the middle of a campus river body called Bibini.

The lady's photos were shared wildly among the student body as many wondered what was actually going on.

It later came to light that the lady is a postgraduate student in the school and the stunt was an artwork.

