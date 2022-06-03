A young man has shared some screenshots of his WhatsApp conversation with a girl he is trying to woo

In the conversation, the young man shows romantic interest in the lady and he gives him a long list of conditions

The response of the lady had many netizens shook as they could not understand why the lady was demanding so much from the man

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man has been left in shock after a lady he is trying to make his girlfriend sent him a list of conditions he must fulfil before accepting to be in a relationship with him.

In the screenshot the guy shared, the lady said if she accepts his proposal, the young man has to agree to send her GH₵100 every Friday and buy her airtime anytime she needs some.

Photo: Confused black man looking at list Source: JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

Her conditions don't end there. She demands that he deletes every female contact on his list. She also says he has to fund her business and shouldn't demand sex from her.

The young man's post took a lot of people by surprise as they found the lady's demands unreasonable. They had some interesting takes on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

YEN.com.gh Compiles Some Social Media Reactions

MuyiwaOyinloye's comment had many laughing as she said:

Sigh, Where were these people when davido was sharing money to orphanages, now they have missed their turn

Trevtsmartworld seemed disappointed with what he witnessed as he said:

80% of all ladies now feel entitled to someone else money so crazy just imagine. I don’t even take most of them serious anymore with all of this I have seen so far .

Ayobami gave the young man some advice saying:

She obviously doesn't like you, She's broke, she doesn't need a bf now she needs financial empowerment. She wants to use you. Please run away from her

toblyz also said:

I won't even wait to hear the conditions Love with condition is a trap!

Many React as Young man Laments About his Girlfriend Demanding an Increase in her Monthly Allowance

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about a young man who was also facing demands from a woman.

An earlier report about a 23-year-old Ghanaian banker who felt unappreciated by his girlfriend caused a massive stir online.

Netizens who saw the post on YEN.com.gh's Facebook page had a lot to say about it. Many say the young man's girlfriend is an ingrate for requesting an increase in the Ghc500 monthly allowance she receives.

Source: YEN.com.gh