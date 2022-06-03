A Twitter page called NTV Kenya shared an article about a study, and it didn't sit well with a lot of people

The study says single people are at risk of dying and having heart problems. The single people on Twitter weren't having it

The study gave reasons why single folks were at risk of having complications. The research was done by the European Society of Cardiology

A research done by the European Society of Cardiology states that unmarried folks have a higher risk of suffering from or dying from heart disease than their married counterparts.

The study was shared by NTV Kenya on their Twitter page and it has caused a wild frenzy amongst tweeps as they didn't agree with the research.

Many said the study was still not going to prevent them from staying unmarried. The reason given by the researchers is that married people who suffer from heart disease receive more encouragement from their spouses, who are likely to make sure their partner adheres to their medications.

However, unmarried people were found to have fewer social interactions and less confidence in fighting the disorder. According to the study, the experts compiled their data from 1,022 patients hospitalised between 2004 and 2007.

Many people reacted to the research when it was shared, with some dropping funny reactions.

oduor699 felt it was vice versa as he said:

you may live longer when you are single and not ready to mingle. That research must have been done in Jupiter. This eastern side of the Earth people are fighting bigger and energetic demons called relationship dramas

alexcellency passed a comment that had many had many laughing:

You should be putting "^name" so that we can deal with the person who thought of publishing such a story directly. Who is not going to die You can't threaten us to marry

LabanMbunya also said:

How many nuns, Catholic fathers and popes have died of the same. Give us the statistics.

