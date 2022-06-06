A video has popped up on social media, and it has left many peeps in their feelings as they witnessed a couple part ways

In the video, the couple is seen at the airport saying their goodbyes as one of them was leaving for abroad

The lady could be seen shedding tears as she said goodbye to her lover. Many reacted to the video as they shared the sadness of the lady

The complicated nature of young love is seen in a video as a beautiful couple say their goodbye's in an emotional video.

In the video, a young lady and a young man are seen in an amorous and emotional embrace as they soak in their last moments together.

The lady could not let go of her man as she broke down in tears at the sight of him leaving. The young man talks to the lady and gives her some words of assurance before finally leaving for his flight.

People who saw the video could not hide their feelings as many related to the young lady's woes.

Social Media Reactions

user502239243581 could not hide her emotions as she said:

reason why I told my hubby not to see me off to the airport it's a very sad moment and if you're not strong enough you may miss the flight

namuyigajoan548 also shared her experience:

That was me 2021 Jan memories just hit me very hard I can't stop praying and waiting for him I love you so much my Mik

ShariffStamps also said:

Those TEARS is a signature u signed to his heart unknowingly.. I promise u, he will never forget that day.. Gone thru it, my mum cried alot ❤

_march15 gave some words of encouragement:

l don't know why tears are coming from my eyes but be strong bby gal

Source: YEN.com.gh