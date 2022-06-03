A man has shared a photo on Twitter that has got many laughing. The photo was that of his dog after it killed a large number of his chicks

He shared the photo and said he is selling the dog to anyone interested in buying it but warned it has ''small spiritual problem''

The post had tweeps rolling on the ground with laughter because of how cute and innocent the puppy looked after the harm it did

In a Twitter post, a young man shared a photo of his stubborn puppy and said he was putting the dog on sale.

This was after the dog totally obliterated a number of his chicks which can be seen dead in the background of the photo.

Tweeps couldn't help but laugh at the photo and the incident as they found the puppy's face too innocent for the crime he had committed

Social Media Reactions

Emily narrated her experience with dogs:

Visited my friend and hung my pullover on the line outside, Her dog (German shepherd) tore my pullover with his teeth.Mmabasi!!!! We beat this dog comot evil spirit for him body that day

Nkwobi_Freshnez couldn't hold back her laughter as she said:

His face is something else . That smile is naughty and danjalous

Buchi also laughed hard as she said:

it’s the way the dog looks mischievous for me

Mikexzite also said:

Look at his reaction to being caught. He's gonna do it again

adeyiinka_ said:

I feel like rottweilers have deep spiritual problems . The one in my house is a lunatic

