Scores of people have reacted to a huge snake inside a toilet that was spotted by an unsuspecting bathroom-goer

In a video, the black serpent can be seen slithering back down the U-bend as the bathroom-goer approached

The strange video was shared on a Facebook group where dozens expressed fears and many concerns

Several people reacted to a video of a massive snake inside a toilet that was spotted by an unsuspecting bathroom-goer before it slithered back down the U-bend.

The footage shows a black serpent inside the toilet bowl before retreating down as the bathroom-goer approached.

Video of black snake in a toilet. Source: The Sun

Source: Twitter

The Sun reports that the video was shared on a Facebook group where dozens expressed concerns.

The media outlet originally published the video two years ago and reshared it on its Twitter page on June 9, 2022, gaining some reactions from netizens.

At the time of writing this report, the clip had raked in more than 160,000 views.

Watch the video below:

