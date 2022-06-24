A brilliant little girl has written a book titled 'more nice city' and has presented it to the Asantehene at his palace

The book which was written by the little girl when she was six, eulogised the Asante king on one of its pages

The smart little lady had a memorable day she is likely not to forget as she took some very beautiful photos with the Asantehene

Rachel Yram, a 7-year-old author, visited the manhyia palace on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to present a book she has written titled 'more nice city' to the Asantehene. Her family accompanied Rachel during her proud moment.

Her people informed the manhyia palace that she wrote the book when she was actually six years old.

Photo: Rachel with the Asantehene Source: Manhyia Palace

It is evident young Rachel is a brilliant little one. On one of the book's pages, she eulogises the Asante king. The official page of the manhyia palace shared photos of the young author's visit on their Facebook page.

The heartwarming event was crowned with some beautiful photos of Rachel alongside Otumfour Osei Tutu II. He was all smiles as he looked at the little author with pride.

Brief History Of The Manhyia Palace

The British constructed the beautiful Manhyia Palace in 1925 to receive Prempeh I when he returned from a long exile in Seychelles to resume residence in Kumasi.

The manhyia palace is the official residence of the Asantehene. Its big courtyard exhibits statues of past great Kings and Queens of the Ashanti Kingdom.

The Ashanti kings used it until 1974; the current Asantehene now lives in a more modern compound behind the manhyia museum.

Source: YEN.com.gh